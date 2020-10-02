Atlas Copco appoints company veteran Kinnart as new CFO

FILE PHOTO: Atlas Copco headquarters are pictured outside Stockholm, Sweden September 4, 2020. Picture taken September 4, 2020. REUTERS/Johannes Hellstrom

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Atlas Copco ATCOa.ST has appointed company veteran Peter Kinnart as its new chief financial officer starting in July 2021, the maker of compressors, vacuum pumps and industrial tools said on Friday.

Kinnart, born in 1969, is currently an executive at Atlas Copco’s business area Compressor Technique. He is a Belgian citizen and joined the company in 1993, Atlas Copco said in a statement.

He replaces Hans Ola Meyer as CFO at Sweden’s most valuable listed company. Atlas Copco, which usually picks its top managers from within the group, said in August that Meyer would retire in 2021 after decades as finance chief.