Atlas Copco shares hit as slow growth in Vacuum takes shine off profit beat

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s Atlas Copco (ATCOa.ST) reported lower than expected quarterly order intake in its fast-growing Vacuum Technique unit on Friday, overshadowing better than forecast group orders intake and profit, and sending its shares lower.

The maker of compressors, vacuum pumps and industrial tools, reported second-quarter order bookings in its vacuum unit that rose less than analysts had expected and forecast equipment demand from the semiconductor industry would decline.

“Demand from most customer segments is expected to remain at current high level,” the company said in a statement.

“Equipment demand from the semiconductor industry is expected to be somewhat lower in the near-term.”

Analysts have been concerned about the growth outlook for Atlas’ vacuum unit given worries over waning demand for memory chips and the impact of U.S. tariffs on China on chipmaker spending and Atlas shares were down 4.9 percent by 1036 GMT.

The vacuum unit, the group’s main growth driver in recent years, derives more than half of its sales from the semiconductor industry, and its sales account for roughly a quarter of the group total.

Atlas Copco’s second-quarter operating earnings rose to 5.43 billion Swedish crowns ($609.5 million) from 4.60 billion in the year-ago quarter, beating a mean forecast of 5.32 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Group order intake hit a record 25.1 billion crowns in the quarter, just beating the 24.8 billion forecast, but like-for-like bookings in the vacuum unit alone grew 8 percent compared with the 14 percent seen by analysts.