Ken Moelis-backed SPACs aim to raise $1.2 billion through IPOs

FILE PHOTO: Chief executive officer of Moelis & Co., Ken Moelis smiles after ringing the bell to mark the company's IPO on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - Three blank-check firms backed by billionaire investment banker Ken Moelis are looking to raise as much as $1.2 billion through initial public offerings, according to regulatory filings on Tuesday.

The firms, Atlas Crest Investment Corp III, IV and V, aim to raise $600 million, $400 million and $200 million, respectively, by selling shares and warrants on the New York Stock Exchange.

Moelis, founder and chief executive officer of investment banking firm Moelis & Co, has previously raised hundreds of millions of dollars through special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), some of which have already landed deals.

Electric aircraft startup Archer last month agreed to go public through a deal with Atlas Crest Investment Corp, a Moelis-backed SPAC.

Moelis is among a number of high-profile investment bankers and investors who have rushed to take advantage of the lucrative dealmaking frenzy with SPACs.

Others such as Bill Foley, who recently raised $1.5 billion through two new blank-check firms, and Chamath Palihapitiya have also struck deals with a number of startups to take them public.

SPACs are shell companies that raise funds to acquire a private company with the purpose of taking it public, allowing such targets to eschew a traditional IPO to float their shares on stock markets.

Cantor is the sole book-running manager for all the latest offerings.