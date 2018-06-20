FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
June 20, 2018 / 11:53 PM / in an hour

Australia's Atlas Iron backs Rinehart's $287 million Hancock bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Atlas Iron (AGO.AX) on Thursday recommended a A$390 million ($287 million) bid from Australian billionaire Gina Rinehart’s Hancock Prospecting after rival suitor Mineral Resources (MIN.AX) pulled out of the race for the small iron ore miner.

A majority of the Atlas Board withdrew support for the Mineral Resources scheme and backed Hancock’s offer, in the absence of a superior proposal, Atlas said in a statement.

Mining infrastructure provider Mineral Resources on Wednesday said it would not be sweetening its A$280 million offer to match Hancock’s bid.

Its withdrawal puts the focus on world No. 4 iron ore miner Fortescue (FMG.AX) which has built up a 19.9 percent stake in Atlas.

Fortescue chief executive Elizabeth Gaines said on Wednesday that the miner would continue to assess its strategic options.

Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.