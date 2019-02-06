Atlas Mara launches strategic review as co-founder Bob Diamond steps back

LONDON (Reuters) - Pan-African financial group Atlas Mara has launched a strategic review of its operations and unveiled a shake-up of its top management.

The investment firm said it would evaluate which markets to stick in and which to exit as part of the review. Since the company floated in 2013, it has lost more than 80 percent of its value.

Veteran banker and company co-founder Bob Diamond is stepping down as chairman of Atlas Mara as part of the shake-up.

Diamond will become a non-executive director, with fellow board member Michael Wilkerson appointed executive chairman. The firm has also appointed Muhammad ‘Omar’ Khan as chief financial officer effective April 2019.

As part of its review of strategic options, Atlas Mara is weighing the acquisition of a 35 percent stake in South African financial services provider GroCapital to accelerate a move into digital banking.

It has retained adviser Citigroup to assist with the strategic review.