FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Technology News
July 26, 2018 / 11:00 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Atlassian sells team-chat tools to Slack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Software maker Atlassian Corp Plc said on Thursday it will exit its chat-platform business by selling Stride and Hipchat Cloud to privately owned Slack Technologies for an undisclosed amount.

FILE PHOTO: The Slack messaging application is seen on a phone screen August 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/File Photo

Atlassian has made an equity investment in San Francisco-based Slack and will also partner with the company for marketing and sales.

Shares of Atlassian rose about 16.7 percent to $78 in after-hours trading.

Slack, a startup providing communication tools for corporate users, will be discontinuing the acquired team-chat tools as it looks to compete against much larger rival Microsoft Corp that has launched a free version of Teams, its own workplace collaboration software, earlier this month.

Atlassian on Wednesday also reported a bigger net loss of $25.9 million, or 11 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended June 30, from a loss of $20.7 million, or 9 cents, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 40 percent to $243.8 million.

Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.