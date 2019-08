PARIS (Reuters) - Atos (ATOS.PA) shares rose on Wednesday after the French technology group won a contract worth $198 million with California to work on the state’s 911 emergency phone service.

Atos shares were up 1.2% in early trading, outperforming a 0.6% gain in France's benchmark CAC-40 index .FCHI.

“The contract could represent 1.5% sales growth for the group in the United States,” Invest Securities said in a note.