Carlyle-backed Atotech aims for raise up to $751 million in U.S. IPO

FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians walk in front of video monitors announcing the Carlyle Group's listing on the NASDAQ market site in New York's Times Square after the opening bell for trading, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

(Reuters) - Specialty chemicals group Atotech Ltd, backed by buyout firm Carlyle Group Inc, is looking to raise up to $751.2 million in its U.S. initial public offering, a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed. (bit.ly/3sReEMG)

The Germany-based firm, which makes specialty chemicals and equipment for printed circuit boards and semiconductors, is keen on selling about 34.1 million shares at a range of between $19 and $22 apiece. About 4.9 million of these shares are being sold by the selling stockholders.

At the top end of the range, the company would be valued around $4 billion.

Reuters reported in January last year that Carlyle had decided to delay the chemical maker's IPO fearing that uncertainty around the coronavirus outbreak could hurt the company's prospective valuation. (reut.rs/3c8AF3v)

Carlyle acquired Atotech in 2016 in a deal worth $3.2 billion, including debt.

Citigroup, Credit Suisse, BofA Securities and JP Morgan are the lead underwriters for the offering.