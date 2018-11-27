Atrium Health says data of about 2.65 million patients involved in breach

(Reuters) - Atrium Health, previously Carolinas HealthCare System, said on Tuesday data of about 2.65 million patients including addresses, dates of birth and social security numbers may have been compromised in a breach at its third-party provider AccuDoc Solutions.

Atrium, which provides healthcare and wellness programs throughout the Southeast region in the United States, said a review revealed an unauthorized access to AccuDoc’s databases between Sept. 22 and Sept. 29.

An Atrium spokesman said investigations indicate that data was accessed but not downloaded in the incident.

Personal clinical and medical records were not involved, nor was financial account information, such as bank account numbers or credit card or debit card information, the company said.

AccuDoc informed Atrium Health about the breach on Oct. 1.