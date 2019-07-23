Israel's Gazit Globe to buy rest of Atrium for 565 million euros

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israeli real estate developer Gazit Globe (GZT.TA) said on Tuesday it has agreed to acquire the remaining 40% stake in Atrium European Real Estate (ATRS.VI) that it does not own for 565 million euros ($632 million).

The price reflects an 18% premium to Atrium’s most recent closing share price of 3.17 euros and a 13% premium to the average price of the past 90 days.

At the same time, Gazit Globe will sell a 12% stake in Atrium to Israeli insurer Menora Mivtachim Holdings MMDH.TA for 150 million euros.

Before the deal is completed Atrium plans to distribute a special dividend of 0.6 euros per share, which would reduce the price paid by Gazit Globe by an equal amount. The deal is expected to be completed in January 2020.

Gazit Globe has held a controlling stake in Atrium since 2008.

“Atrium holds a high quality portfolio, largely located in the capital cities of Poland and the Czech Republic - Warsaw and Prague - and has a strong, experienced management team,” Gazit Globe Chairman Chaim Katzman said in a statement.

Ownership of such assets furthers the company’s strategy to

directly hold properties in densely populated urban areas with growth potential, he said.