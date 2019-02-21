Software services firm Attunity to go private in $560 million deal

(Reuters) - Software services provider Attunity Ltd said on Thursday it would be acquired by U.S. data analytics firm Qlik for about $560 million in an all-cash deal.

Shareholders of Attunity will receive $23.50 in cash per share, representing a premium of 18 percent to Attunity’s last close.

The U.S.-Israeli company’s shares were up 17.3 percent at $23.38 in morning trade on the Nasdaq.

The deal is expected to close in the second quarter and financing for the deal is being provided by Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, the companies said.

Qlik, which went public in 2010, was bought by private equity firm Thoma Bravo for about $3 billion in 2016.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC was the exclusive financial adviser to Attunity, while Goldfarb Seligman & Co and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP were its legal advisers. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal adviser to Qlik.