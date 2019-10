FILE PHOTO: The group chief executive of Kuwait Finance House, Mazin Saad al-Nahedh speaks during an interview with Reuters in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates November 7, 2018. REUTERS/ Stanley Carvalho

DUBAI (Reuters) - Kuwait Finance House (KFH) CEO Mazin al-Nahedh said on Tuesday he expected to get central bank and regulatory approval within one month for KFH’s merger with Bahrain’s Ahli United Bank.

KFH announced its plan to take over the Bahraini lender in January.