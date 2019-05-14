Deals
May 14, 2019 / 8:13 AM / in an hour

French group Auchan Retail sells its Italian subsidiary to Conad

1 Min Read

Shopping trolleys are seen at the entrance of an Auchan Hypermarket store Shopping trolleys are seen at the entrance of an Auchan Hypermarket store in Saint-Sebastien-Loire near Nantes, France, April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS (Reuters) - French supermarket group Auchan Retail has agreed to sell almost all the activities of Auchan Retail Italia to Conad, the Italian co-operative retail group, for an undisclosed amount.

The French retailer had said in March that it was conducting a review of its loss-making markets, such as Italy and Vietnam where it faced tough market conditions.

In 2017, Auchan launched a three-year plan to modernize its hypermarkets, accelerate online expansion and focus more on smaller convenience stores. It already closed 23 loss-making stores in Italy last year.

The Italian disposal will be finalised following approval from the Italian competition authority, and the sale does not apply to the 33 non-franchised supermarkets located in Sicily or the 50 Lillapois drugstores.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below