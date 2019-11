FILE PHOTO: Shopping trolleys are seen at the entrance of an Auchan Hypermarket store in Saint-Sebastien-Loire near Nantes, France, April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s competition watchdog said on Monday it had opened a probe into the sale of the Italian assets of French supermarket group Auchan Retail to Italian co-operative retailer Conad.

In a statement the antitrust said the deal could lead to the creation or strengthening of a dominant market position.