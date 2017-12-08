FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Auchan opens probe after suspected counterfeit FIFA products found in Russia
#Sports News
December 8, 2017 / 3:03 PM / Updated an hour ago

Auchan opens probe after suspected counterfeit FIFA products found in Russia

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian branch of French retailer Auchan said on Friday it had launched an internal investigation after suspected counterfeit products bearing the insignia of global soccer governing body FIFA were found on its shelves.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of an Auchan hypermarket is pictured in Paris, France, August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

“All the questionable products have been removed from all stores in the chain,” the company told Reuters in an e-mail.

The company added it was questioning its suppliers on the products involved.

A spokeswoman of the Russian Internal Ministry, Irina Volk, told the TASS news agency on Thursday that copyright holders had suffered more than 500,000 roubles ($8,461) in damages from the sale of these products.

Volk, who could not be reached by Reuters for comment on Friday, said the products had been sent to be examined by law enforcement officers.

FIFA has said it is working with customs authorities around the world to thwart the circulation of counterfeit products bearing its insignia.

Russia will host the World Cup finals next summer in 12 venues spread across 11 cities including Moscow, St Petersburg and Sochi.

Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
