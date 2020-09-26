Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Technology News

Audi considering electric car venture with China's FAW: Automobilwoche

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Slideshow ( 2 images )

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German premium brand Audi is in talks with long-term partner FAW Group [SASACJ.UL] about creating a second joint venture to build electric cars on its PPE platform in China, Germany’s Automobilwoche reported on Saturday.

Audi and FAW have a Chinese joint venture to build combustion-engined cars in the northeastern city of Changchun and the southern city of Foshan.

An Audi spokeswoman declined to comment on the report.

Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Jason Neely

