FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a month
EU examines emissions collusion by German car makers: Handelsblatt
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
July 20, 2017 / 6:12 PM / in a month

EU examines emissions collusion by German car makers: Handelsblatt

2 Min Read

The logo of German car manufacturer Audi is seen at a building of a car dealer in Duebendorf, Switzerland November 22, 2016.Arnd Wiegmann

BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Commission is examining whether German automakers colluded in systems they used to clean exhaust emissions as part of investigations triggered by the Volkswagen scandal, the Handelsblatt daily reported on Thursday.

Without citing its sources, the newspaper said the EU competition authorities are looking into the suspicion of collusion due to an Audi presentation seized in raids at VW. Audi is a division of Volkswagen Group (VOWG_p.DE).

The document from April 2010 mentions a commitment by German carmakers "at management level" to the future adoption of a particular kind of catalytic converter used to reduce exhaust emissions.

The European Commission's competition spokesman, a Volkswagen spokesman and an Audi spokesman declined to comment on the report.

Munich prosecutors arrested an Audi employee this month on suspicion of fraud and false advertising in connection with the carmaker's emissions scandal, the first arrest in Germany related to VW's diesel scandal.

Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by Susan Thomas

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.