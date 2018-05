BERLIN (Reuters) - Audi (NSUG.DE) said on Tuesday that no cars in the United States were affected by its latest emissions software issues.

Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) main luxury division said it contacted Germany’s KBA automotive watchdog of its own volition about the problem and stopped deliveries of the affected models.

About 60,000 diesel-engined A6/A7 models have been detected with previously unknown emissions software issues, Audi said.