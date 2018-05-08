FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2018 / 12:12 PM / in 2 hours

New Audi emissions issue affects 60,000 cars, adds to recall: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH (Reuters) - A new emissions software issue with Audi (NSUG.DE) affects a further 60,000 diesel-engined A6/A7 models, a person familiar with the matter said.

The issue means that more Audi vehicles than the agreed 850,000 models with 6-cylinder and 8-cylinder engines will need to be recalled, the source said on Tuesday.

    The German transport ministry earlier said the KBA motor vehicle authority has summoned Audi for a formal hearing about whether its diesel-engined A6/A7 models have been fitted with a previously unknown defeat device.

    Reporting by Irene Preisinger; Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Sabine Wollrab and Victoria Bryan

