July 24, 2018 / 10:11 AM / Updated an hour ago

Audi launches serial production of electric engines at Hungarian plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GYOR, Hungary (Reuters) - Audi (NSUG.DE) has launched serial production of electric engines at its Hungarian plant, the luxury carmaker said in a statement on Tuesday.

Audi’s Hungarian unit said the engines will be made for its all-electric e-tron models. Initial daily capacity will be about 400 electric engines at the Hungarian plant, which can be increased gradually, it said.

Audi, which also makes cars in Hungary, manufactured a total of more than 1.965 million various engines at its Hungarian plant in the city of Gyor last year, and is one of Hungary’s most important exporters.

Reporting by Krisztina Than and Krisztina Fenyo

