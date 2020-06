FILE PHOTO: Markus Duesmann, board member of German luxury carmaker BMW attends the company's annual news conference in Munich, Germany, March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

MUNICH (Reuters) - Markus Duesmann, the head of Audi (NSUG.DE), will also head the research and development division at German carmaker Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) premium brand, two sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Hans-Joachim Rothenpieler, Audi’s current head of development, will retire, the sources added.