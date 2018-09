MUNICH (Reuters) - German carmaker Audi (NSUG.DE) named Hans-Joachim Rothenpieler on Friday as its new director for technical development.Rothenpieler replaces Peter Mertens, who asked the company’s supervisory board to release him from his duties on health grounds.

An Audi logo is pictured during the Volkswagen Group's annual general meeting in Berlin, Germany, May 3, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt