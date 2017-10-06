FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Porsche seeks 200 million euro damages from Audi over dieselgate: Bild
October 6, 2017 / 3:14 PM / 14 days ago

Porsche seeks 200 million euro damages from Audi over dieselgate: Bild

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) Porsche brand is seeking 200 million euros ($234 million) in damages from its luxury stablemate Audi over costs related to manipulated diesel engines, Bild newspaper reported on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Audi is pictured at the Auto China 2016 auto show in Beijing, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

Porsche’s management delivered the claim in written form to counterparts at Audi, the newspaper said without citing its source.

Audi (NSUG.DE) admitted in November 2015 that its 3.0 liter V6 diesel engines used in about 80,000 VW, Audi and Porsche models were fitted with an auxiliary device deemed illegal in the United States.

The German government earlier this year ordered a recall of Porsche’s Cayenne sport-utility vehicle (SUV) and prohibited registrations of the model’s diesel version.

Porsche wants compensation from Audi for the costs of the retrofits, legal counseling and customer measures, Bild said.

A spokesman for Porsche said VW group-internal issues were not meant for public discussion, without elaborating. Audi declined comment and referred inquiries to Porsche.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Jan Schwartz; Editing by Douglas Busvine and John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
