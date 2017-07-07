FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Audi sales up 1 percent in June, eyes stronger second half volume growth
July 7, 2017 / 9:22 AM / a month ago

Audi sales up 1 percent in June, eyes stronger second half volume growth

1 Min Read

An Audi Q2 car is shown under a giant logo at a dealership in Barcelona, Spain June 2, 2017.Albert Gea

BERLIN (Reuters) - Audi said it expects stronger volume growth in the second half of the year after a rebound in Chinese deliveries brought about a 1 percent gain in June sales to 170,650 cars.

"After a difficult first half of the year, we are expecting a stronger second half given the current order position," sales chief Dietmar Voggenreiter said on Friday in an emailed statement.

Six-month sales were down 4.7 percent to 908,950 luxury cars and sport-utility vehicles. Deliveries in China bounced back 1.7 percent in June after a dispute between management and dealers in Audi's largest market was resolved in May.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Edward Taylor

