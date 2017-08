The entrance to the site of a mass grave of hundreds of children who died in the former Bons Secours home for unmarried mothers is seen in Tuam, County Galway June 4, 2014.

Catherine Corless has been haunted all her life by memories of the skinny children from a Catholic home for unmarried mothers in her Irish town. Now, her years of work have exposed the truth about what was hidden in the sewers beneath the home. Reuters correspondent Estelle Shirbon reports.