Nomad Foods buys UK's Aunt Bessie's for $281 million

(Reuters) - Nomad Foods (NOMD.N) said on Monday it would buy British frozen foods maker Aunt Bessie’s from William Jackson & Son Ltd for 240 million euros ($281.33 million).

Aunt Bessie’s, known for its Yorkshire puddings and frozen potatoes, will expand Nomad’s footprint in the UK adding to its Birds Eye brand.

The acquisition is Nomad’s second this year, following the company’s 225 million euro ($263.70 million) acquisition of Goodfella’s Pizza which it completed in April.

Aunt Bessie’s is expected to immediately add to Nomad’s earnings and will expand its presence within the potatoes category, one of the largest segments in frozen food, the company said.

Credit Suisse acted as financial adviser and Norton Rose Fulbright acted as legal adviser to Nomad Foods on the transaction while Stamford Partners acted as financial adviser and Addleshaw Goddard acted as legal adviser to William Jackson & Son.