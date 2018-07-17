Aurelius Equity Opportunities makes board changes

(Reuters) - Aurelius Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA (AR4G.DE), a mid-market investor, said it has appointed Matthias Taubl to its board with responsibility for operations at the same time.

Taubl has spent a decade at the company and in the new role, he will be responsible for the realignment of portfolio companies.

The company also said Donatus Albrecht will step down from its board, effective Aug. 1, and will look after the group-wide M&A strategy of all business areas of the Aurelius Group.