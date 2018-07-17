FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 17, 2018 / 10:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

Aurelius Equity Opportunities makes board changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Aurelius Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA (AR4G.DE), a mid-market investor, said it has appointed Matthias Taubl to its board with responsibility for operations at the same time.

Taubl has spent a decade at the company and in the new role, he will be responsible for the realignment of portfolio companies.

The company also said Donatus Albrecht will step down from its board, effective Aug. 1, and will look after the group-wide M&A strategy of all business areas of the Aurelius Group.

Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru

