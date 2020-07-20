Self-driving startup Aurora expands vehicle testing to Texas

(Reuters) - Self-driving startup Aurora is expanding testing and development of its vehicles to Dallas-Fort Worth Area in Texas, the company said on Monday.

The company, which is already testing its vehicles in the San Francisco Bay Area and Pittsburgh, said it will test its fleet of Pacificas and Class 8 trucks in Texas.

Last June, Aurora raised more than $600 million in Series B funding which included investment from Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors Corp.

The company is among dozens of startups, automakers and large technology companies working on self-driving car systems, eager to capitalize on a sea change in the transportation industry.