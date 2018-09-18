FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 18, 2018 / 2:52 PM / Updated an hour ago

Aurora says no deal with beverage makers for weed-based drinks

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Aurora Cannabis Inc said on Tuesday it had not partnered with any beverage company, responding to a media report that Coca-Cola Co was in talks with the Canadian weed producer to make marijuana infused drinks.

Aurora said while it often engages in “exploratory discussions with industry participants,” there was “no agreement, understanding or arrangement with respect to any partnership with a beverage company.”

News channel BNN Bloomberg reported on Monday that the world’s largest beverage maker was in talks to enter the cannabis-infused drinks market.

Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

