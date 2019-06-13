Hyundai and Kia to invest in self-driving startup Aurora

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Hyundai Motors is pictured at the second media day for the Shanghai auto show in Shanghai, China, April 17, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

(Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co said on Thursday it would invest in self-driving car software startup Aurora along with Kia Motors Corp to speed up development of autonomous vehicle technologies.

“With the new investment, the companies have agreed to expand research to a wide range of models and to build an optimal platform for Hyundai and Kia’s autonomous vehicles, Hyundai said.

Financial terms of the investment were not disclosed.

Aurora, which just announced a partnership with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, competes with Alphabet’s Waymo and General Motors’ majority-owned Cruise, among others.