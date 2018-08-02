Aurubis confident on Wieland copper deal despite EU concern

HAMBURG (Reuters) - Aurubis AG, Europe’s biggest copper smelter, said on Thursday it is confident its plan to sell its flat rolled copper products unit to German copper company Wieland-Werke AG will be approved despite EU antitrust regulators on Wednesday saying the deal may hurt competition.

The European Commission on Wednesday opened an in-depth investigation to examine the impact of the deal on the companies’ customers and consumers. It will decide by Dec. 10 whether to clear the takeover.

“We remain optimistic that the sale to Wieland will be approved in the second phase of the EU’s competition examination,” a spokeswoman for Aurubis told Reuters. “It is not unusual for the EU to initiate the second review phase because they need more time for the examination.”

“We expect that the EU antitrust authorities will approve the sale.”