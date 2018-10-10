FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 10, 2018 / 12:32 PM / Updated an hour ago

Aurubis warns that Wieland deal may fail amid EU scrutiny

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Aurubis AG (NAFG.DE), Europe’s biggest copper smelter, warned that its plan to sell its flat rolled copper products unit to Germany’s Wieland-Werke AG could fail as the European Commission was likely to demand further remedies.

“Based on its preliminary assessment, the European Commission, in order to clear the transaction, would currently ask for further remedies that Wieland is not obliged to offer under the agreed Sale and Purchase Agreement,” Aurubis said.

It said that its executive board had identified strategic alternatives to the deal with Wieland in case the transaction ended up falling through.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan, editing by Riham Alkousaa

Reporting by Maria Sheahan, editing by Riham Alkousaa
