Wieland offers concessions to ease EU concerns about Aurubis deal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - German copper products maker Wieland-Werke has submitted concessions in an attempt to allay European Union antitrust concerns over its plan to buy a flat rolled copper products business from Aurubis AG (NAFG.DE), Europe’s biggest copper smelter.

Wieland-Werke put in the offer on Oct. 17, according to a filing on the European Commission website on Thursday, which did not provide details.

The EU competition enforcer is expected to seek feedback from customers and rivals before deciding by Jan. 17 whether to accept the concessions.

Last week, Aurubis warned that the deal may fail due to EU regulatory demands for concessions that it is not obliged to offer under the deal agreed with Wieland-Werke.

Aurubis wants to sell the business as part of plans to expand into other metals besides copper. The division had turnover of around 1.3 billion euros ($1.5 billion) and output of about 230,000 tonnes of copper and alloyed products in its last business year.

($1 = 0.8687 euros)