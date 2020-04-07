Factbox: Reaction to the acquittal of Cardinal Pell on child sex offences

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Ex-Vatican Treasurer George Pell, 78, was released from jail on Tuesday after Australia’s highest court acquitted him of charges of sexually assaulting two teenaged choirboys in the 1990s.

The decision by the High Court of Australia to overturn Pell’s conviction by a lower court ends the prosecution of Australia’s most senior Catholic official.

Following is reaction to the court’s decision.

CARDINAL GEORGE PELL:

“I have consistently maintained my innocence while suffering from a serious injustice. This has been remedied today with the High Court’s unanimous decision.

“I hold no ill will toward my accuser, I do not want my acquittal to add to the hurt and bitterness so many feel; there is certainly hurt and bitterness enough.

“However, my trial was not a referendum on the Catholic Church; nor a referendum on how Church authorities in Australia dealt with the crime of paedophilia in the Church.

“The point was whether I had committed these awful crimes, and I did not.”

LISA FLYNN OF SHINE LAWYERS, ACTING FOR FATHER OF ALLEGED VICTIM WHO DIED IN 2014:

“Our client is currently in shock ... he is furious.

“Our client says he is heartbroken for the surviving victim who stuck his neck out by coming forward to tell his story but was ultimately let down by a legal process that forced him to relive his pain and trauma for no benefit.

“We will continue to pursue a civil claim on behalf of our client despite the High Court’s ruling today.”

ARCHBISHOP MARK COLERIDGE, PRESIDENT, AUSTRALIAN CATHOLIC BISHOPS CONFERENCE:

“Today’s outcome will be welcomed by many, including those who have believed in the cardinal’s innocence throughout this lengthy process.

“We also recognise that the High Court’s decision will be devastating for others. Many have suffered greatly through the process, which has now reached its conclusion.

“The result today does not change the Church’s unwavering commitment to child safety and to a just and compassionate response to survivors and victims of child sexual abuse.”

SNAP, CHILD ABUSE SURVIVORS NETWORK:

“We are dismayed and heartbroken that Cardinal George Pell has successfully challenged his conviction for sexually abusing two choirboys and will be freed from prison.

“Our hearts ache for the surviving accuser in this case, and we hope that this disappointing ruling does not deter other victims from coming forward to report their abuse.”

VICTORIA POLICE, WHICH CONDUCTED PELL INVESTIGATION:

“We respect the decision of the High Court in this matter and continue to provide support to those complainants involved. Victoria Police remains committed to investigating sexual assault offences and providing justice for victims no matter how many years have passed.”