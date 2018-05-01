FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 1, 2018 / 8:29 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Cardinal Pell to remain on leave after indictment: Vatican says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Cardinal George Pell will remain on a leave of absence from the Vatican after an Australian court ordered him to stand trial on charges of historical sexual offences, the Vatican said on Tuesday.

A statement said the Holy See had “taken note” of the ruling. [L8N1S814C].

It said the leave of absence that Pope Francis had granted Pell, head of the Vatican’s economy ministry, last year so he could defend himself “is still in place”. Pell pleaded not guilty.

Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Alison Williams

