May 1, 2018 / 11:36 PM / in 7 minutes

Vatican treasurer's trial on historical sex offences to last 10 weeks, court hears

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - The trial of Vatican treasurer George Pell, who has pleaded not guilty to charges of historical sexual offences, is expected to last 10 weeks, an Australian court heard on Wednesday.

Vatican Treasurer Cardinal George Pell is surrounded by Australian police as he leaves the Melbourne Magistrates Court in Australia, October 6, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Dadswell

The County Court of Victoria state will hold a second hearing on May 16 to plan the trial, where a judge will consider the prosecution and defense’s request to go ahead with two separate trials that will last about 10 weeks in total.

Pell, 76, was ordered to face trial on historical sexual offences involving multiple accusers following a month-long pre-trial hearing. He reiterated his not guilty plea after a magistrate ordered the trial on Tuesday. No date been set yet.

Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Paul Tait

