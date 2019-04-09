Adani's Australian coal mine moves closer, wins key environmental approval

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani speaks during an interview with Reuters at his office in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad in this April 2, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - India’s Adani Enterprises has stepped closer to construction of a thermal coal mine in the Australian state of Queensland after Australia’s environment minister said on Tuesday it had approved a groundwater management plan.

“This decision does not comprise the final approval for this project,” Minister for the Environment Melissa Price said in a statement. The miner still requires 9 more environmental plan approvals for the coal mine to go ahead, Price said.