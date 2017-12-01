Australia's GetSwift shares up 84 percent at record high after deals with Amazon, Yum

(Reuters) - Australian logistics company GetSwift Ltd (GSW.AX) said on Friday it had entered into an agreement with Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and a multi-year partnership with Yum Brands Inc (YUM.N), sending its shares up 84 percent to a record high.

The company said it has signed a global agreement with Amazon, but did not provide any further information.

In a separate statement to the Australian Securities Exchange, the company said it had signed a global multi-year partnership with Yum Brands under which the Fortune 500 company will get access to GetSwift’s logistics platform for deliveries.

GetSwift added the deal is expected to result in more than 250,000 deliveries through its platform.

Initial deployments will start in the Middle East and Asia Pacific, with more than 20 countries slated to be rolled out in the initial phases before a broader deployment.

“This latest partnership reaffirms and validates once and for all that GetSwift is a true global disruptor in scale, product and commercial proposition,” said Executive Chairman Bane Hunter.

GetSwift shares were up 84 percent in morning trade in a slightly firmer overall market .