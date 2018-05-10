Australia's embattled AMP reports subdued first quarter cash flows

(Reuters) - Top Australian wealth manager AMP Ltd (AMP.AX) on Thursday reported subdued cash flows in its Australian wealth management business in the first quarter amid a scandal that has shaken up its board and sent its shares crashing.

Cash inflows during the quarter fell, while outflows narrowed, resulting in a net outflow of A$200 million ($149.2 million), flat over last year.

Total assets under management for the business at the end of the first quarter were A$128.3 billion, 2 percent lower than the last quarter, the company said, citing negative investment markets during the period.