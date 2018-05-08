Australia's embattled AMP loses three directors as inquiry takes toll

(Reuters) - Australia’s largest wealth manager, AMP Ltd (AMP.AX), on Tuesday said three non-executive directors resigned from its board after a quasi-judicial inquiry into the country’s financial sector revealed misconduct at the firm.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of AMP Ltd, Australia's biggest retail wealth manager, adorns their head office located in central Sydney, Australia, May 5, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

Directors Vanessa Wallace and Holly Kramer would step down ahead of AMP’s annual general meeting on Thursday, the company said in a statement. Patty Akopiantz is also stepping down but would serve till the end of 2018.

Wallace also resigned as chairwoman of AMP Capital Holdings.

AMP is due to face disgruntled investors at its annual general meeting in Melbourne, as it tries to contain the damage from revelations at the Royal Commission inquiry that it misled customers and the regulator for years.

“Our shareholders are demanding board accountability and need to know that meaningful change is underway,” AMP Interim Executive Chairman Mike Wilkins said.

Wilkins was appointed after chairwoman Catherine Brenner resigned last week, while CEO Craig Meller and group legal counsel Brian Salter have also departed over the scandal.

The year-long inquiry started hearings in February and has already exposed widespread wrongdoing throughout Australia’s financial industry, including fraud, deception of regulators and charging customers fees without providing a service.

The inquiry will be able to make wide-ranging recommendations including legislative changes and criminal or civil prosecutions.