May 15, 2018 / 11:36 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia's Coca-Cola Amatil says former AMP chair to leave board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Australia’s Coca-Cola Amatil on Wednesday said Catherine Brenner, former chairman of scandal-ridden wealth management company AMP Ltd, does not plan to seek re-election to the board at the end of her term next year.

The drinks company said it had considered Brenner’s position on the board following her decision to leave AMP last month, and was of the view that she should stay in the interests of shareholders, but Brenner would leave anyway. Brenner quit the board of AMP, Australia’s top wealth manager, after a powerful independent inquiry into the finance sector found serious board-level misconduct.

Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Byron Kaye and Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
