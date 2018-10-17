FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 17, 2018 / 4:42 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

Australia's finance regulator says bosses personally accountable for bank behavior

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s financial regulator said on Wednesday top banking executives will be held to a higher standard of personal accountability under new rules introduced, as the scandal-hit sector comes under intense scrutiny.

Australia’s biggest banks are in damage-control mode after a powerful inquiry, called a Royal Commission, uncovered a culture of greed and widespread misconduct in the industry.

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority said in a statement that tougher rules, which began in July and govern executive pay structures and lines of responsibility present “an opportunity for a major strengthening of accountability”.

