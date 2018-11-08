BHP intends to meet its supply commitments despite iron ore train derailment

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Global miner BHP Billiton said on Thursday that it intends to meet its contractual supply commitments to its customers after it forcibly derailed a runaway iron ore train in Western Australia.

BHP said in a statement that it was engaging with its customers and intends to meet its contractual commitments.

The miner said it plans to use stockpile reserves at the export hub of Port Hedland to maintain its port operations, but they are not expected to cover the entire period of disruption.

The miner suspended all of its rail operations after the incident on Monday but expects to restore partial rail operations in about one week.