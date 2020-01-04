Dangerous conditions fuel bushfires across southeast Australia

SYDNEY/MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australian firefighters battled dangerous conditions on Saturday as fires in New South Wales and Victoria states were expected to burn uncontrollably in temperatures above 40C (104F) and strong, shifting threatened to fan and spread the flames.

Heavy smoke shrouds yachts moored at Batemans Bay, New South Wales, Australia January 4, 2020. AAP Image/Dean Lewins/via REUTERS

Authorities have said conditions could be worse than New Year’s Eve on Tuesday, when fires burnt massive tracts of bushland and forced thousands of residents and summer holidaymakers to seek refuge on beaches.

In South Australia, two people died on Kangaroo Island, a popular holiday spot not far off the coast, taking the national fire toll this week alone to 12. Twenty-one people remain unaccounted for in Victoria, down from 28 reported on Friday.

“It’s going to be a long and difficult day for everybody,” NSW Rural Fire Services Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons told reporters.

More than 100 fires were burning in NSW on Saturday and more than half were not contained, Fitzsimmons said, adding winds were expected to shift throughout the day.

“We’ve already seen on New Year’s Eve the extraordinary widespread, destructive and damaging nature of these fires,” Fitzsimmons later told Sky News. “The consequences can be deadly. The risk is real.”

In Victoria, where a state of disaster has been declared, there were evacuation recommendations for six fires, emergency warnings for seven others and dozens were still burning.

“We still have those dynamic and dangerous conditions, the low humidity, the strong winds, and what underpins that, the state is tinder dry. It is really, really dry at the moment,” Andrew Crisp, Victoria’s Emergency Management Commissioner, told reporters.

Related Coverage First Australian bushfire evacuees land in Melbourne

Authorities had urged people in areas covered by the state of disaster to evacuate, and said that tens of thousands of the estimated 100,000 population had left for safety.

“But there are still significant populations in those areas,” said Graham Ashton, Chief Commissioner of Victoria Police. Those who stayed needed to keep monitoring emergency announcements and fire tracking apps, he said.

- Click on links to see maps posted by emergency services in both states to predict the spread of fires on Saturday: bit.ly/2QnjU9L and bit.ly/2sL7dfR

Following are highlights of what is happening across Australia:

- The first of thousands of residents and vacationers stranded on a beach in Mallacoota in southeastern Australia landed near Melbourne on Saturday morning after a 20-hour journey by ship. A much bigger ship, carrying about 1,000 people, is due to arrive on Saturday afternoon.

- In parts of the Snowy Mountains region in NSW, remaining residents were told they were at risk.

“The window of opportunity to leave has now closed. It is too late to leave,” the RFS said in a fire advice bulletin. “Seek shelter as the fire approaches. Protect yourself from the heat of the fire.”

- A late southerly wind change expected on Saturday will dramatically lower temperatures, but it will also bring wind gusts of 70-80 kmh (43-50 mph) in coastal areas where some of the most dangerous fires are burning.

Slideshow (9 Images)

- South Australian Premier Steven Marshall said more than 100,000 hectares of Kangaroo Island, about one quarter of its total area, had been burnt, but weather conditions have now improved.

- So far this season, more than 20 people have died in the fires, including 17 in NSW.

- The focus on Saturday is preventing more loss of life, authorities said. National parks have been closed and people strongly urged earlier this week to evacuate large parts of NSW’s south coast and Victoria’s north eastern regions, magnets for holidaymakers at the peak of Australia’s summer school holidays.