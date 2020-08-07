Australian regulator orders inspection at Chevron's Gorgon LNG plant

(Reuters) - Chevron Corp (CVX.N) was ordered by a Western Australia regulator on Friday to inspect the propane heat exchangers on certain trains at its Gorgon liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in Australia.

Last month, Australia’s Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (DMIRS) said it would inspect Chevron’s LNG plant soon following calls by a trade union to shut it down.

The department’s Dangerous Goods and Petroleum Safety Director Steve Emery said in a statement it had “issued the company with a remediation notice to inspect the propane heat exchangers on trains one and three no later than 21 August 2020.”