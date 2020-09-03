Chevron delays restart of Gorgon LNG train 2 by a month for repairs

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Chevron is seen at the company's office in Caracas, Venezuela April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Bello

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Chevron Corp said it would delay by another month, to October, the restart of its Train 2 unit at the Gorgon liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in Western Australia, as its propane heat exchangers needed more time to be repaired.

“Chevron expects the repairs to the heat exchangers, where weld quality issues were discovered during scheduled maintenance in July 2020, to be complete and to restart production at Train 2 next month,” the company said in a statement.