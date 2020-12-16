Australia to appeal to WTO over China's barley tariffs

FILE PHOTO: The crop is seen in a barley field at a farm near Moree, an inland town in New South Wales, Australia October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Barrett/File Photo

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia will appeal to the World Trade Organization (WTO) over China’s decision to impose hefty tariffs on Canberra’s barley imports, Minister for Trade Simon Birmingham said on Wednesday.

Amid sour diplomatic relations between the countries, China in May imposed anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties totalling 80.5% on Australian barley - effectively stopping a billion-dollar trade in its tracks.

Australia denies the allegations it subsidises local barley production and Birmingham said it will seek formal intervention from the WTO.

“Australia has an incredibly strong case to mount in relation to defending the integrity and proprietary of our grain growers and barley producers,” Birmingham said.