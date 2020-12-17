China says it regrets Australia's appeal to WTO over barley tariffs

FILE PHOTO: China's Ministry of Commerce spokesperson Gao Feng attends a news conference at the commerce ministry in Beijing, China, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China on Thursday expressed regret over Australia’s appeal to the World Trade Organization (WTO) on China’s barley tariffs, the commerce ministry said, adding that it will proceed according to WTO dispute settlement mechanism.

China has received Australia’s appeal launched on Wednesday seeking a review of its decision to impose anti-dumping and anti-subsidy tariffs on imports of Australian barley, ministry spokesman Gao Feng said on Thursday.