China says death sentence for Australian unrelated to bilateral relations

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry said on Monday the case of an Australian citizen sentenced to death last week on drug smuggling charges has nothing to do with Beijing’s bilateral relations with Australia.

Karm Gilespie, whose name was initially reported as Cam Gillespie by Chinese and Australian media, was sentenced to death by the Guangzhou Intermediate People’s Court last week for drug smuggling.

Spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters during a daily briefing the ruling was made by the Chinese court in accordance with the law.