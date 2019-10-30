China says lodges stern representations to Australia on human rights comments

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday that Beijing has lodged stern representations with Australia in response to Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne’s critical comments on China’s human rights record.

Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the remarks during a daily press briefing in the Chinese capital.

Payne said in a speech in Sydney late on Tuesday that Canberra will hold China to account on issues such as human rights, insisting that staying quiet on sensitive issues is not in Australia’s national interests. [L3N27E5TP]